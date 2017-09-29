Sushant Singh Rajput to visit Isreal!

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput who is currently in Uttarakhand shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath has a choc-o-bloc schedule. The actor returns to Mumbai post the Kedarnath shoot to join his Drive co-star Jacqueline Fernandez .The two will shoot for a song in the film at a popular studio in the city and then head to Israel to shoot another peppy dance track.

With both being great dancers, Sushant and Jacqueline, set the stage on fire as they performed live at an award ceremony, with people raving about their chemistry. They will now shoot a highlight song in Drive in Israel’s Tel Aviv, one of the most vibrant cities in the world.

Choreographed by Feroz Khan, the song will be shot on the beaches in and around Tel Aviv as well as a popular nightclub. It goes without saying that Sushant will also take some time out to prep for the song and ace the choreography, being the perfectionist that he is.

A source went on to say, “Sushant is one of the best dancers in the industry .That coupled with his chemistry with Jacqueline, makes this a highly anticipated song.

The two are sure to sizzle the screen with some killer dance moves that will be set against the exotic backdrop of Tel Aviv”.