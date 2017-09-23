Sushma Swaraj gets going in US tour

New York: Sushma Swaraj has raised the issue of terrorism and H-1B with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Swaraj and Tillerson, who met on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session, also discussed strengthening of the US-India political and economic partnership, officials said.

“The Secretary thanked the Minister for India’s contributions to stability and development in Afghanistan and the region,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said after the meeting.

“They discussed further strengthening the US-India political and economic partnership,” she said.

The Trump administration at this point of time is reviewing the H-1B visa policy as it thinks that the visa is being misused by companies to replace American workers.

“The two ministers discussed regional issues, with a focus of Pakistan, Afghanistan and terrorism,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The two sides reviewed all aspects of bilateral relationship, including expanding trade and investment relations, he added.

US President Donald Trump this month scrapped an amnesty programme that granted work permits to immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children. The move can impact 800,000 undocumented workers including thousands of Indian- Americans.

This was the first highest-level meeting between the leaders of the two countries since June when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with President Trump.

“Secretary Tillerson and Minister Swaraj also looked forward to convening a 2+2 dialogue alongside Minister of Defence (Nirmala) Sitharaman and Secretary of Defense (Jim) Mattis in the near future,” Nauert said.

Swaraj is scheduled to deliver her address to the UN General Assembly today.