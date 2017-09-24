Sushma Swaraj makes India Proud

UN: A day after India termed Pakistan as “terroristan”, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj launched a withering attack, saying that while India created IITs, IIMs and AIIMS, Pakistan had produced Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network and Hizbul Mujahideen.

External Affairs Minister put terrorism emanating from Pakistan at the front and centre of her speech to the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday — it overshadowed all other themes, and occupied the major portion of her speech. She mentioned Pakistan 15 times, and terror or terrorism 17 times. Last year, she had mentioned Pakistan six times, and terror or terrorism 18 times.

Unlike last year, she made no mention of Balochistan and Pakistani human rights violations. “We (India) produced scholars, doctors, engineers. What have you produced? You have produced terrorists,” Swaraj said in her speech in Hindi. “Doctors save people from death; terrorists send them to death… We produced IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and space reserach centre, you produced Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network and Hizbul Mujahideen.”

In a speech punctuated by applause, Swaraj said, “I would like today to tell Pakistan’s politicians just this much, that perhaps the wisest thing they could do is to look within. India and Pakistan became free within hours of each other. Why is it that today India is a recognised IT superpower in the world, and Pakistan is recognised only as the preeminent export factory for terror?”

“Pakistan’s current prime minister spoke of a “Comprehensive Dialogue” between our two countries. I would like to remind him that on 9 December 2015, when I was in Islamabad for the Heart of Asia conference, a decision was made by his leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, then still prime minister, that dialogue between us should be renewed and named it a “Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue”.