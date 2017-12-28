Sushma Swaraj take about Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with family

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj today went on to say that the meeting between alleged Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav and his mother and wife lacked “humanity” and “goodwill” and further blamed Pakistan of conducting it as a “propaganda exercise” and “an opportunity to exploit the situation”.

Sushma Swaraj was making a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the December 25 meeting between death row inmate Jadhav and his wife Chetna and mother Avanti. The minister met Jadhav’s wife and mother after they returned from Pakistan and spoke to Avanti again on Thursday morning.

Sushma Swaraj condemned the way the Pakistani authorities allowed the meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad and asked them to change their clothes and shoes, and remove bangles and even their “mangalsutras”. “The first thing that Kulbhushan asked his mother was ‘what happened to father’ after he saw no mangalsutra on his mother.

“The manner in which the meeting was organised was appalling. Their clothes, shoes, bangles and even their mangalsutras were taken away. Their human rights were violated again and again, and an environment of fear was created for them,” Sushma Swaraj said, a day after Opposition members expressed outrage over the treatment meted out to Jadhav’s family.