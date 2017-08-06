Suspected Bangladeshi terrorist of ABT arrested from Muzaffarnagar

Muzzafarnagar: A suspected Bangladeshi terrorist, part of the Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) was arrested by the UP ATS Squad from Muzaffarnagar.

According to the official sources, Abdullah was arrested from Kutesara locality in Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar district.

Pardaphash has learned that Abdullah was living in the locality for the last 30 days and earlier was residing in Deoband area of Saharanpur.

The worse part about all this is that he got his Aadhar card and passport prepared on fake identity.

Abdullah, who is associated with Ansarullah Bangla Team, was allegedly involved in preparing fake identity proofs for terrorists, more so for those that belongs to Bangladesh. His responsibility also included helping them get safe hideouts in India.

Talking about Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), it is an al Qaeda-inspired Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh.

ATS teams of Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar are conducting searches after his arrest.