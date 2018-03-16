Syria: 20 civilians dead, 30 injured in airstrikes

Syria: According to the information given by the Syrian Kurdish forces, in an incident that took place in the northern Syrian town of Afrin killed at least 20 civilians and 30 others got injured in Turkish shelling and airstrikes. Redur Khalil, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, also says 30 people have been wounded as Turkish forces shelled the Ashrafieh neighborhood of the town on Friday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitors put the death toll at 18.…

Redur Khalil, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, also says 30 people have been wounded as Turkish forces shelled the Ashrafieh neighborhood of the town on Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitors put the death toll at 18. It released a video showing four lifeless bodies lying on the streets of Afrin.

Turkish forces have nearly encircled Afrin in an effort to drive out Kurdish fighters from the town and the surrounding region. Residents say they are facing bread, water, and electricity shortages.

Hundreds of civilians were seen leaving the town to neighboring villages on Thursday looking for relief. Tens of thousands of civilians are believed to still be inside.