Taapsee wishes to work with Manoj Bajpayee again!

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu is very much interested to work with her “Naam Shabana” co-star Manoj Bajpayee more often as she thinks that this will keep her smile everlasting.

Manoj went on to the micro blogging website Twitter and wished Taapse on her 30th birthday saying: “Happy birthday Taapsee. Keep your smile on always. God bless.”

In reply to Manoj’s tweet, Taapse wrote on Wednesday: “For that I need to work with you more often. Thank you so much sir.”

Following hit films such as “Pink” and “Naam Shabana”, Taapsee has reinvented her career in Bollywood. In Bollywood, she currently has “Judwaa 2” and “Tadka” in her kitty.

Having started her acting career in Telugu filmdom, Taapsee has Telugu horror-comedy “Anando Brahma” slated for release on August 18.