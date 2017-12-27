Take tangible action to reduce crime against women: Cong to Modi govt

New Delhi: The Congress today asked the Narendra Modi government to strengthen the criminal justice system and take tangible action to reduce crime against women.

“Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating the new Metro line in Noida, a 19-year-old was gang-raped in a moving car when she was on her way to Noida from Gurgaon,” said Congress spokesperson Khushboo Sundar.

“Earlier, another 20-year-old girl was raped by five men in Delhi. Repeated incidents of violence against women and continuous rise in crimes in the NCR region is a matter of grave concern,” Sundar said. The BJP, which politicised the Nirbhaya gang-rape case to the hilt and talked about providing security to women, was in charge of the capital now, yet Delhi continued to hold the tag of “rape capital of India”, she said.

“It is high time the government strengthens the Criminal Justice System and takes tangible action to reduce the crime against women,” the Congress leader said. Pointing to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report 2016, the Congress said it exposed the hollow claims of women security under the present regime.

Total incidents of crime against women in India had increased in 2016, as compared to 2015, by almost 3 per cent and 3,38,954 incidences of crimes against women took place in 2016, as compared to 3,29,243, she said.