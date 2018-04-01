Talent pool at MGCPS annual fest ‘Carpedium 2k18’!

Lucknow: Modern Girls’ College Of Professional Studies yesterday organized its annual fest “Carpedium” with utmost enthusiasm and zeal. Guest of honor for the program was Director Mr. Rajeev Tuli and Director Finance Mr. Sunil Tuli along with col. Bhagat and Dean Dr. Vivek Gupta. The event started off with lightening up of the lamp followed by the felicitation of supporting staff members of our college for their selfless work towards the college. The event was then preceded by the solo…

The event started off with lightening up of the lamp followed by the felicitation of supporting staff members of our college for their selfless work towards the college. The event was then preceded by the solo singing competition on the theme “Sufi Kalam”. The meritorious students were then given medals and certificate of appreciation for their academic uplift.

Natraaj is considered as a symbol of dance, students of various departments showcased their talent on the given theme “Bollywood Folk” for solo dance competition among the students of all the courses i.e. BBA, BCA, BJMC and B.com (H). Followed by group dance on the theme, “Tribute to our Heroes”, the group dance by BJMC department made the audience go spellbound by giving tribute to “Martyr’s wife”.

The annual day fest also included farewell party of final year students and the titles won by contenders are:

Ms. Modern Evening- Shruti Srivastava

Ms. Modern confident Pragati Shama

Ms. Modern 1st Runner up – Sakshi Srivastava

Ms. Modern 2nd Runner up – Soumya Jain

Ms. MGCPS- Anchal Trivedi

At the end of fest, the Champions trophy was given to BJMC department, for scoring the top rank in inter department competitions like, rangoli, mehendi, tattoo, poster, face painting, debate etc.