Taliban hits Afghan Army camp, 22 killed

According to the information given by the official, minimum of 22 Afghan Army soldiers lost their lives in a massive Taliban attack on a military camp in western Farah province overnight.

“Militants numbering hundreds attacked an Army camp in Kanesk area of Bala Buluk district on Friday night.

The Army soldiers fought back the attackers but some 22 soldiers lost their lives in the fighting,” Naser Mehri, spokesman of the provincial government, told Xinhua news agency. Several militants were also killed and wounded during the gun battle, but their number could not be exactly specified, the official said.

The Afghan Army and police have repulsed Taliban multi-pronged attacks against the provincial capital Farah within the past months as the militants have been trying to capture full control of the city and outer parts.

Violence has been on the rise as the Afghan security forces struggle against a surge in attacks by anti-government fighters since the drawdown of foreign forces in the past three years. The Taliban militants have not made any comment about the report so far.