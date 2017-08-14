Tamil Nadu get exemption from NEET this year

CHENNAI: In what can be termed as the much respite to the Tamilnadu government, Union commerce and industries minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the Centre is ready to consider state plea for Neet (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exemption for a year for government medical colleges alone.

She however ruled out permanent exclusion from the national level eligibility test.

It is worthwhile mentioning that Tamil Nadu, which had in the start sought permanent exemption from Neet by passing two Bills in the Assembly, later made all out attempts to be out of its ambit for at least a period of year.

And with the Centre now giving green signal, state government has announced that admissions would be held on the lines held last year, in the meantime also assuring that in future the students would be well prepared for NEET and the syllabus too would be oriented likewise.

When it comes to private colleges and deemed universities, Tamil Nadu is already admitting students as per Neet.