Targeted Killing: Militants Kill BSF Constable

Srinagar: In a case of targeted killing, BSF constable Rameez Parray, who had returned home for a holiday, was dragged out of his house and shot dead by suspected militants.

According to officials, the case occur in Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Director General of Police S P Vaid said: “Three to four militants came to the BSF constable’s residence and started shooting. He was dragged out of his house and shot.”

Parray, 33, died on the spot. Three of his family were taken to a Srinagar hospital with injuries. “Constable Rameez Ahmad Parray, a serving BSF personnel of 73 Battalion, who was on leave has been cowardly killed by terrorists today,” a BSF statement said.

Three months back, Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, a young Kashmiri Army officer, was abducted while on leave and shot dead by militants in Shopian where he had gone to attend a family wedding.

In June, Mohammad Ayub Pandith, a Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, was lynched by a mob in the compound of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid where people had gathered to observe Shab-e-Qadr (Night of Power).