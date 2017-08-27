Tarun Mahilani and Priyanka Purohit roped in by Kavita Barjatya

The &TV is all set to showcase a unique take on marriage with its latest offering, Half Marriage. Along with different storyline, the show also brings together the fresh pairing of Tarun Mahilani (Arjun Sharma) and Priyanka Purohit (Chandni Kanojiya) as the lead couple. Produced by Kavita Barjatya, Half Marriage, set in Kanpur, traces the story of two individuals, Chandni and Arjun, who are married to each other under political influence. While the couple can’t stand each other, they can’t walk away from the marriage as well.

Tarun Mahilani who will essay the role of Arjun Sharma said, “The character of Arjun is very aggressive. He can’t stand anything wrong in life. He is raised with a strong value system and stands by his principles no matter what. He is di-metrically opposite from Chandni (Priyanka Purohit). Although we share very different equation on screen, off screen our chemistry is amazing. Priyanka is a person with extremely positive vibes. She makes me feel extremely comfortable with her professional attitude and dedication.”

Priyanka Purohit who essays the character of Chandni Kanojia added further, “My role is that of a rich politician’s daughter. Chandni has been raised with a lot of riches and hasn’t seen experienced anything otherwise. She is strong individual, but at the same time she is very naïve & innocent. Her beliefs and thinking is challenged by this boy Arjun. The cutest part about Arjun and Chandni is their fights and the viewers are definitely going to enjoy it.”

The young couple will be forced in to accepting the bond of marriage for political benefits which will mark the beginning of their Half Marriage.