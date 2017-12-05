Tata Motors giving year-end offer, here’s what its all about

To push sales during the year-end period, automobile major Tata Motors today went on to say said that it has launched a ‘Mega Offer Max Celebration’ sales offer.

According to the company, the offer provides an opportunity to customers “to drive home a Tata car at a down payment of Rs 1 and enjoy savings of up to 1 lakh, depending on the model and variant”.

“Tata Motors has tied up with leading financiers and banks to offer up to 100 per cent funding through attractive finance schemes on the passenger vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

“This will be a great opportunity for customers to exchange their cars and enjoy the benefit of huge savings.”