Tata Motors sales perk up 52.48% to 54,627 units in December

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors today reported 52.48 per cent jump in total sales at 54,627 units in December. The company had sold 35,825 units in the same month previous year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles (CV) last month stood at 40,447 units as against 24,998 units in the same month previous year, a jump of 61.8 percent.

Tata Motors Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Girish Wagh said the growth of CV sales in December was on the on the back of new product introductions across segments and improved availability of the new range of BS4 vehicles.

“Increased demand for new tonnage vehicles, infrastructure development led by government funding and keen focus on customer requirements has helped reviving the M&HCV performance…With a well-defined CV strategy in place, we are confident of improving our performance across segments.” he added.