Tata Motors to launch its ‘AMT variant’ in 2017, here are the features!

Tata Motors recently managed to launch its brand new edition SUV Nexon and now yet again it is preparing to introduce its AMT variant by the end of the year with some additional features.

The Nexon AMT test mule with XZA badging has been spotted in Pune, by Team-BHP. The Nexon AMT variant will be based on top XZ plus trim and will get the same features such as 16-inch alloy wheels, roof-rails, and parking sensors. It is also expected that the AMT version will get touch screen infotainment system and projector headlamps with LED DRL’s. ABS, dual-airbags, and ISOFIX will be standard like its siblings.

The launch date is not confirmed but we estimate the launch by the end of this year. Currently, the Nexon is available with 1.2-litre Revotron engine produces 108 hp of power and 170Nm of torque, while 1.5-litre Revotorq engine generates 108 hp of power and 260Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to 6-speed manual transmission. The compact SUV is offered in four variants- XE, XM, XT, and XZ plus and will get three drive modes – City, Eco, and Sport.

Going with the demand of the automatic transmission in vehicles, Tata Motors has recently launched automatic transmission in Tiago and Tigor. The Tata Nexon with manual transmission prices starts at Rs 5.85 lakh up to higher variant Rs 8.60 lakh for a petrol engine, while the base diesel variant starts at Rs 6.85 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Tata Nexon main competitors are Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, and Ford EcoSport. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Honda WR-V are available with manual transmission only, while Ford EcoSport comes in 6-speed automatic transmission with the 1.5-litre petrol engine.