Tata Motors to launch Nexon SUV in India, here are the features!

The famous car company Tata Motors which is well-known for its extravagant features in the special editions launched in the recent past and yet again it will be launching Nexon SUV in India very soon. So, let’s have a look at its features:-

As mentioned above, the Multi Drive Mode is a first-in-segment feature and is offered to get the best out of the car, depending on your driving style. There are three driving modes to choose from – Eco, City and Sport and each mode ensures that the driver gets the desired performance, based on the requirements. For spirited driving, Sport mode is there. For balanced city drive, the City mode allows you to cruise swiftly in city traffic and the Eco mode is for mileage hungry.

Yet another segment first is a feature inspire by luxury end cars – the “Grand Central Console”. The central console on the Nexon adds a very premium and sporty feel to the interiors. But it’s the unique sliding tambour door mechanism for easy storage space, finished in piano black shade that gives it a very premium feel.

Another segment first, the floating dashtop screen is something seen in much expensive German made cars above Rs 30 Lakhs. The 6.5-inch HD display is also a touchscreen unit and adds to the premium interiors of NEXON. The concept of the Floating dashtop touchscreen is more of a safety feature as it reduces “eye-off road time” and the HD screen makes the graphics on screen vivid & lively, taking the whole viewing experience to a new level.

Wearable key band design is something which is not synonymous with car keys. It’s a design generally found in health tracking wrist bands. Tata took the wrist band design, integrated it with smart key and presented us with a wearable smart key, meaning you need not to worry about your key getting lost all the time. Just wear it, open the car, press the push button start and you are good to go!

Last is the Harman powered infotainment system enabled with a drive mode based HMI theme. All the latest Tata cars come with the Harman sound system with 8-speaker system giving a personalized home theatre experience. This time, though, Tata has equipped the system with Android Auto and Car Play (Car play to be offered soon). This means you can now use Google’s android auto via USB enables for calling, messaging, navigation and voice assistance from the infotainment system. Infotainment system comes with the ability of reading text & Whatsapp messages and voice based reply commands.