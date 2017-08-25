Team India makes it 2-0, Bhuvneshwar, Dhoni shine

Indian team registered a comprehensive win against the Sri Lankan team in a thrilling match that could have gone either way keeping mind how quickly Indian batsmen failed in the middle order.

India bowled brilliantly to restrict the hosts for mere 236 in the second one day international match of the five match series and then got a fine start with the bat as well.

With Indian openers scoring right at the top it seemed that the match was heading India’s way but then came a magical entry of the Dananjaya, the spinner who made life terrible for the Indian batsmen as he took six wickets for just 54 runs leaving Indian team in a state to shock.

It was then upto Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar to play sensibly and get close to the target which they managed to do for a span of few overs. Dhoni’s calmness was the key element but the strange factor that assisted in India’s win was a balanced half century from Bhuvi.

Both Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar did well to secure wickets and kept building partnerships that was followed by some quick hitting in the end. No one expected this kind of matured innings from Bhuvi as all eyes were on Dhoni but it was a steady innings played by both the players that lead to the victory for the Indian team in a match that was going in Lanka’s belly after India had their top seven back in the pavilion.

Indian team is now in a commanding position in the series and will be hoping to carry the momentum in the further matches as well. For Sri Lanka, it will be a do or die situation in the upcoming matches as they have not been able to set the tone and are struggling since this tour began.