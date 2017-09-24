Team India Victorious Again, Now Number 1 ODI Team

INDORE: Hardik Pandya was at his best again with a fluent 78-run knock as India emerged victorious against Australia in the third ODI to grab the number one spot.

Chasing 294 for a win, India did it with ease in front of a packed Holkar stadium to take a series-clinching 3-0 lead.

Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma (71) and Ajikya Rahane (70) set the platform for the win with their 139-run partnership.

For Australia, opener Aaron Finch’s fluent century came to a nought due to self-destructive batting by Australia in the last 10 overs.

Finch had placed Australia at a commanding 232 for two in 40 overs with his 124-run innings but they lost the plot after that.

The win meant that India have maintained their unbeaten run in Indore and have now recorded sixth consecutive ODI series win since June 2016.

India, already number one in the Test format, replaced South Africa at the top of ODI ranking.