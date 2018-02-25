Technology should be used for betterment of humankind: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme that the technology should be used for betterment of humankind and that the artificial technology should be used to make lives of ‘divyang’ and farmers easier.

While addressing people in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, PM Modi went on to say: “The technology and machines should be used for the betterment of the humankind.”

“The machines are getting smarter these days through self learning. And this technology of AI should be used to improve the lives of the farmers, poor and the needy people”, said Modi

Modi said that he attended a programme on AI at the University of Mumbai where he “urged the scientists and researchers to make use of AI to make the lives of the divyangs more simpler”.

The Prime Minister said that through AI, “we can be alerted about natural calamities. Can we help the farmers to know about their crops return? Can it be used to improve the reach of the medical services and help in curing the diseases in more advanced way?”

“Science and technology are value neutral. They do not have their own intelligence but it depends on us what work we want to take from that machine.