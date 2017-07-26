‘Tejashwi won’t quit says Lalu, alliance with Nitish intact

NEW DELHI: RJD chief Lalu Prasad today made it clear that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “has not asked him to resign” and further mentioned that his son Tejashwi “will not resign”.

Lalu further mentioned that he had a talk with Nitish yesterday and can therefore confirm that the Bihar CM has not asked for Tejashwi’s resignation.

Tejashwi is deputy chief minister of Bihar and has been named recently along with Lalu in a CBI chargesheet in a land-for-hotels corruption case.

The RJD is in a ‘grand alliance’ with Nitish’s JD (U) and the Congress party, all of whom helm the Bihar government together. Nitish is very conscious of his ‘corruption-free image’ and observers have been speculating whether he will get rid of Tejashwi to remain untainted or whether he will defend him to keep the ‘grand alliance’ alive.