Ranchi: The Special CBI court today issued contempt notices against former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, and three others.

The Special CBI Judge, Shivpal Singh, issued an order against Mr Tejashwi Yadav, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Shivanand Tiwary and Manish Tiwary for giving statement in media against Judiciary.

The judge has asked them to be physically present in the court on Jan 23.