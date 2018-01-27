Telangana rampage takes life of one

Maoists went on rampage in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district after they suspected individuals of being police informers and killed one and injured another former guerrilla member.

The Maoists also set ablaze several vehicles in three separate incidents in the district bordering Chhattisgarh.

The extremists of Communist Party of India (Maoist) struck after midnight.

They shot dead P. Jogaiah, who died on the spot in the attack in Veerapuram village. Maoists also opened fire on another person at Suryanagar in Bhadrachalam town in the same district. M.

Ramesh escaped with bullet injuries on his hand. Both Jogaiah and Ramesh were former Maoists. Police said they were attacked as Maoists suspected them to be acting as informers for police. The Maoists also burnt down four trucks, two JCBs and a tractor at Bhupatiraopet in the same district.