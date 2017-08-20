Television actors killed in car accident

Mumbai: In a sad news, two tv actors and a spotboy were killed in a car accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway.

The accident occur around 11.15 am in Manor when Gagan Kang, his co-star Arjit Lavania and their spotboy were returning to Mumbai.

Talking about Gagan, he used to play the role of lord Indra in serial Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. On the other hand, Arjit played the role of Nandi in the same serial.

According to police officials, Gagan lost control over his vehicle near Hotel Mountain on the highway. All three died on the spot.

In the car, there was beer cans.

TV industry offered their condolences. “We are yet to come to terms with the fact that they are no more,” co-actor Nikita Sharma said.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic news. I don’t think we will ever come to terms with this tragedy,” said Siddharth Kumar Tewary, producer of the serial.