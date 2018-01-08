Temperature soars in Sydney

The temperature in Sydney hit an almost 80-year-high of 47.3 degrees Celsius (117 Fahrenheit) on Sunday and the scorching heat is roasting parts of Australia with temperatures that haven’t been seen in decades a sharp contrast to the bitter cold that has gripped much of the United States.
The temperature was just shy of the city’s all-time high of 47.8 C (118F), set in 1939. New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said the state’s heat wave plan had been activated to respond to “severe to extreme heat conditions.”
Read:- Celebrations across Australia after 'yes' to same-sex marriage
Thousands were left without power, and total fire bans were put in place as officials warned of a severe danger. Residents were urged to drink extra water and limit their time outdoors because of air pollution resulting from the hot weather.