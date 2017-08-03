Ten dead, 15 injured in Mexico road mishap

Mexico: According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in Mexico’s Tamaulipas state that killed at least ten people and 15 others got injured when a bus collided with a cargo trailer truck.

The Tamaulipas Civil Protection coordinator, Pedro Granados, told Efe news that the accident took place at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday on the Rumbo Nuevo road.

The passenger bus, leaving from Mexico City en route to Reynosa was hit by the trailer truck, killing nine people, including the drivers of both vehicles, and injuring 16 others. One person died later in a hospital.

“The trailer rolled over the asphalt, while the bus fell more than 50 metres off the cliff,” Granados added.