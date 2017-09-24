Tension in BHU Campus

Varanasi: Number of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students, lots of them girls, were injured last night when the police allegedly used force to remove protesters from outside V-C’s residence and one of the campus gates, sources said.

It is worthwhile mentioning that the students were protesting since three days against alleged molestation of a university girl and the failure of the administration to act against the attackers.

Point to be noted here is that the clash forced the university to bring forward its Dussehra break by three days to September 25 as situation remained tense on the campus, where vehicles were torched and stones thrown at the police.

“A lot of students have arrived at the BHU’s trauma centre and the situation is tense but there are no major injuries,” pointed out a hospital official.

The students are of the opinion that the police thrashed them and pulled them through hair but the Varanasi district magistrate, who was present on the spot, denied the claims.

The crackdown came after the students intensified the protest and within few hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ending his two-day visit to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

“I have no idea how those sitting on dharna sustained injuries. Some anti-social elements tried to break gate of Mahila Mahavidyalaya on premises,” he said.

“Stones were also thrown by both sides and several vehicles were set alight,” Amrit Dasgupta, who lives close to the BHU main gate in the Lanka area of Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticised police action. The government should find a solution through talks and not force, he tweeted today.