Terror attack in Barcelona

Barcelona: A van crashed in the centre of Barcelona, with initial signs being that at least two people were killed.

According to police officials, number of people were injured and termed the incident as a “huge crash”.

They are not confirming any deaths as of now or that the incident coming under the category of terrorism.

Although, there was report in the Spanish newspaper that two armed men were holed up in a bar in Barcelona’s city centre.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is in direct contact with authorities.

“All of sudden it was real chaos. People just started running screaming, there were loud bangs. People just started running into shops, there was a kind of mini-stampede where we were, down one of the alleyways,” said a source.