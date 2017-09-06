Terror funding case: NIA raids 16 places in New Delhi, Srinagar

New Delhi: NIA official talking to media stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 16 places in Delhi and Srinagar in connection with a terror funding case.

He further mentioned that NIA teams searched 11 locations in Srinagar and five in Delhi. They are related to the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case and the searches are going on at the moment as well.

In Srinagar, the raids were being carried out at the offices and residences of Bashir Ahmad Kaloo, Showkat Ahmad Kaloo, Abdul Rashid Bhat, Firdous Iqbal Wani, Sajad Syed Khan and Imran Causa.

In Delhi, the searches were being conducted in the Shadipur depot and Khari Baoli area at the residences and office premises of Ganga Bishan Gupta, Firoz Akhtar Siddiqui and Sunil Kumar Jain, the officer said.