Terrorist kill six in Myanmar

According to the information given by the State Counsellor’s Office, six villagers have been killed by terrorists while two persons are missing near Kaigyi village in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state.

Security forces at the time of patrolling recovered the bodies of the Mro Arakan ethnic group members were from the Mayu mountain range in Maungtaw.

They were murdered with machetes and gunshots, a statement said, adding the forces were in pursuit of the killers.

The security forces had during the weekend found hidden tents of armed men in Mayu mountain range in Buthidaung-Maungtaw area during a search operation in the region.

Last week, 31 terror suspects were rounded up by the forces in Maungtaw township for holding a secret meeting in Kyauk Hlaykha village to plot terrorist acts.

A spate of violence continues in Buthidaung and Maungtaw from last October with 44 civilians killed and 27 kidnapped.