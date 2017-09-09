Terrorists and security forces clash in J&K, one killed

According to the information given by the police, a militant was killed in a gunfight that took place yesterday between holed up terrorists and the security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Receiving specific inputs about the militant hide-out, security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Reban village on the outskirts of Sopore town.

“As the cordon was tightened, hiding militants opened fire at the security forces triggering the gunfight. One militant has been killed. The gunfight is still on,” a police official said.

Authorities have closed all educational institutions, including higher secondary schools and the degree college in Sopore. Internet services have also been suspended in the area to prevent any misinformation.