Texas: Two dead, two injured in explosion

According to the information given by the media reports, in an incident that took place in the Texas state capital of Austin killed at least two people and two others got injured in an explosion that came less than a week after police said three package blasts that occurred over 10 days were connected.

The police were called to the scene at 8.32 p.m., on Sunday, media reported.

The two injured men were in their 20s and taken to South Austin Medical Centre.

There was a second item, a backpack that the police were clearing, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said late Sunday.

The earlier three explosions killed two people and injured two others.

The victims were non-white.

The police have not yet discovered a motive, but have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime.

It was not immediately clear if Sunday’s explosion was related to the previous events, media reported.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities announced a reward of $115,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the three explosions.