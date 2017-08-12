Thanks to IFFM for acknowledging me as Best Actor: Sushant

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who has bagged in the Best Actor award for the biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), expressed his thanks to IFFM for acknowledging him as the Best Actor.

“A Big thanks to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for acknowledging me as the Best Actor for ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’. I’m deeply honoured,” Sushant tweeted on Friday.

The actor was nominated alongside celebrated names like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

“Last time I was in Melbourne I was dancing behind Bollywood stars as a background dancer in the Commonwealth Games and now being recognised as the best actor really feels great,” Sushant said in a statement.Directed by Neeraj Pandey, “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, tells the story about a Ranchi lad M S Dhoni aspires to play cricket for India. Though he initially tries to please his father by taking up a job with the Indian Railways, he ultimately decides to chase his dreams.

Sushant will next be seen in films like “Chanda Mama Door Ke”, “RAW”, “Drive” and Abhishek Chaubey’s next.