There Are 4 Deaths Every Day In Jammu And Kashmir Because Of Militancy

Srinagar: You would be surprise to know that militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has claimed a total of 41,000 lives in the past 27 years which means an average of 4 deaths per day in the state or 1519 casualties every year.

It is worthwhile pointing out that the casualties consists of 14,000 civilians, 5,000 security personnel and 22,000 militants between 1990 and March 2017. In all, there have been 69,820 militancy-related incidents during the period.

There is no denying the fact that militancy in Kashmir has constantly derailed ties between India and Pakistan.

Although not on the same scale as in the 1990s or early 2000s, militancy-related incidents have been increasing after 2014.

“The elimination of Burhan Wani has increased the sense of alienation among a section of Kashmiri youth. This has created a fertile ecosystem for the anti-India sentiment and ideology to gain strength. Concurrently the inability of the ruling alliance in Srinagar to provide a credible and empathetic political intervention is palpable,” pointed out Uday Bhaskar.

“The statistics are cause for deep concern and merit objective review and appropriate redress…. I am skeptical. When was the last time the legislature in Delhi or Srinagar had a meaningful discussion on Kashmir issue?” asked Bhaskar.