There is Congress conspiracy, says Shankersinh Vaghela

Ahmedabad: Shankersinh Vaghela is not happy with Election Commission as he thinks that the whole episode of vote disqualification was planned well in advance.

Vaghela is blaming Congress for it. According to Vaghela, as many as 36 Congress legislators are not happy with the party and will join BJP very soon.

He disclosed that if Congress had not taken its 44 MLAs to Bengaluru, over 30 MLAs could have resigned.

Senior leader thinks that the party did not take cross voting in President polls seriously and he would have supported Ahmed Patel if Ashok Gehlot had apologised to him for his statement that he quit the party because of CBI pressure.

As for Ahmed Patel, Vaghela called him a “good, sober man”.