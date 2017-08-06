There will be no illiteracy in India, declares Javadekar

JAIPUR: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar believes that illiteracy would be eradicated from India in a matter of five years.

To make this a reality, the students of classes 6 to 12 would be roped in and trained to teach their illiterate parents at home.

Though it may sound bit superficial at first but with this concept, chances of achieving the objective do increase.

Talking about the role of youngsters in this scheme, Javadekar was clear that students should treat it as a moment of pride.

Union HRD Minister also emphasised the importance of making learning “enjoyable”.

He also disclosed that the registration process target in the state-run schools had been achieved all over India, and the emphasis is now on imparting quality education in these schools.