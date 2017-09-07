These Bollywood star kids found acting too tough!

The glamorous world of Bollywood attracts almost everyone. Many wish to pursue their career in acting in a bid to shine on the silver screen. But there are some star kids of the tinsel town, who opted a different career path and said no to acting in movies. Though they were blessed with celebrity parents, who can easily launch career of their kids in BTown but still they denied to carry on the legacy of their parents and tried their luck in different profession.

Here is the list of five Bollywood star kids who choose a different career.

Riddhima Kapoor: Daughter of yesteryear superstar Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor is one of the top interior and fashion designers in India. The glitz and glamour of Bollywood failed to attract this talented girl of Kapoor family and she went London to pursue fashion designing. Though her younger brother Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best actors of the tinsel town, Riddhima showed no interest in acting. Recently, Riddhima has launched her independent jewelry line and she is the brand ambassador of many famous brands in India. Apart from this, she has walked the ramp for many renowned designers. Overall Riddhima’s success has proved that besides acting star kids have many other career options too. The young designer tied the knot with businessman Bharat Sahni and the couple has a beautiful daughter named Samara Sahni.

Trishala Dutt: Daughter of famous Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma said no to acting. There was a time when Trishala wanted to join Bollywood but post her father got arrested she went back to New York and dropped the idea. She completed her graduation in Law and has settled down in New York with her aunt (mother’s sister). Currently, she is focusing on her career in law and has no plans to act in movies. Trishala’s mother Richa Sharma died of brain tumour on December 10, 1996.

Rhea Kapoor: Second daughter of superstar Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor is a film producer and a fashion designer by profession. She started her career as an assistant director for Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen starrer Wake up Sid. Rhea’s has produced movies Aisha and Khoobsurat which starred her elder sister Sonam Kapoor. While Sonam has proved her mettle in acting, Rhea has also done an excellent job as a producer and a fashion designer as well. She has designed outfits for Sonam in the movies Aisha and Players. Both the sisters share a very good bonding and have launched their new line of high street fashion Rheson, a combination of Rhea and Sonam.

Shaheen Bhatt: Shaheen was born to renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Shaheen is camera shy and reserved by nature. While her cute, bubbly younger sister Alia Bhatt has set the silver screen on fire with her fantabulous performance in movies like Udta Punjab and Highway. Shaeen’s interest lies in writing and she has written few scenes in Zeher and Jism2. She has also co-written Son of Sardar. Not only this, she was an assistant director for Raaz3. Shaheen has undergone an editing and filmmaking course in London. Before trying her luck in direction, she wants to master in all the areas of direction.

Ahna Deol: Ahna did not carry on the legacy of her parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini and chose career outside Bollywood. Younger sister of actress Esha Deol, Ahna was attracted to fashion designing and film making. She is also an aspiring director and a very good Odissi dancer like her mother. She always stayed behind the camera and never had a plan of acting. Ahna has probably assisted famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Guzarish which starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. A very easy going person, Ahna is recognized for her tremendous Odissi dance in overseas also.