This actress is eagerly waiting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic!

Actress-producer Dia Mirza is very much excited to work on Rajkumar Hirani’s yet untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic, and does not want to take stress by imagining how it will take her “career as an actor in a new direction”.

Dia will be seen playing the role of Sanjay’s wife Manyata in the biopic. “I’m very very excited about the Dutt biopic and my work in it. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself by thinking about the fact that it might take my career as an actor in a new direction,” Dia told. The biopic features Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.

The film, written and directed by Hirani, will be opening up facets of Sanjay’s personal as well as public life on the big screen. After winning the Miss Asia Pacific 2000 title, Dia made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with the film “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein”.

Despite having a successful debut, she could not sustain the golden run in the Hindi film industry. She featured in Bollywood films like “Deewaanapan”, “Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge”, “Dum” and “Kurbaan” that bombed at the box office.

Apart from acting, Dia has stepped into the filmmaking business. She co-owns a production house, Born Free Entertainment, with her husband Sahil Sangha. Her last production venture was “Bobby Jasoos” in 2014.