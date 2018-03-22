This actress named as Tourism Fiji brand ambassador!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz who was last seen in the recently released movie ‘Raid’ in the lead role, has received a big achievement as she has been the brand ambassador of Tourism Fiji brand. While talking about her experience on being the brand ambassador of Fiji, the actress went on to say that she is extremely happy to be associated with a beautiful country like Fiji. Ileana said: "I'm so happy to be associated with a beautiful country like…

While talking about her experience on being the brand ambassador of Fiji, the actress went on to say that she is extremely happy to be associated with a beautiful country like Fiji.

Ileana said: “I’m so happy to be associated with a beautiful country like Fiji. The warmth, hospitality, and love the Fijian people have shown me make me feel like I’m home. I cannot wait to go back and explore more of this lovely paradise.”

Following a successful campaign with Ileana in 2017, Tourism Fiji witnessed a spike in interest from Indian travellers for the destination. Now aims to showcase more of its unique offerings to potential travellers from India through more engagements with Ileana.