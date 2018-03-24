This B-town actress becomes the most influential star online!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who was recently seen in the horror drama ‘Pari’, is the most influential and engaging star online and according to the information given by a survey which tracks all media across languages has disclosed the list and rankings of celebrities based on their appearance on the news. While Anushka is on top with the score of 71.90, Priyanka Chopra is on the second position with 50.34. The data was collected from sources like Facebook, Twitter,…

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who was recently seen in the horror drama ‘Pari’, is the most influential and engaging star online and according to the information given by a survey which tracks all media across languages has disclosed the list and rankings of celebrities based on their appearance on the news.

While Anushka is on top with the score of 71.90, Priyanka Chopra is on the second position with 50.34.

The data was collected from sources like Facebook, Twitter, print publications, viral news on social media, broadcast and digital platforms across 14 languages in India.

Queen of Hearts, Deepika Padukone is on number three (40.09) followed by Kangana Ranaut at fourth position (31.78).

While talking on the rankings of Bollywood celebrities, Ashwani Kaul, co-founder went on to say: “These statistics are authenticated and researched and sophisticated algorithms then help us to process this massive amount of data and arrive at the scores and rankings of Bollywood stars.”