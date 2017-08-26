This bowler worried Bhuvi in 2nd ODI and it’s not Dananjaya!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played a brilliant innings in the second one day match to win the match for his team was not worried by Dhananjaya but the Lankan bowler who worried him was Malinga.

In a video interview with his senior Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar opened up on how he managed to pull off a coup, picking Dananjaya when the rest failed and how his bowling is coming through in the recent times.

Rohit, kind of agreed with what Bhuvneshwar said before asking him the next question.

Praising Bhuvneshwar, Rohit said that the team always believed that Dhoni and the young-fast bowler can do it and went on ask whether he was confident in picking Dananjaya when the rest of the players failed to do so.

“Yes, when I went in, I wanted to play him as a googly bowler. I wanted to play his googly because whatever was going away from me I was getting beaten. So, I just wanted to play him as a googly bowler. That actually worked for me. MS (Dhoni) also said the same thing, to play for the incoming ball, so that if it gets away, you won’t get out. I was really worried about Malinga, especially slower ball because every time I played him in the IPL, I never picked his slower ball.”

“What did you make of the wicket? Did you think when you were bowling the wicket changed quite a bit and when you were batting was there any change or dew effect?” asked Rohit.

“When I went in for the batting, there was a bit of turn, I wasn’t picking his (Dananjaya) googly or whatever but later on it was coming nicely on to the bat, may be, because I was set and I was seeing the ball really nice. For me, it was easy to bat in this wicket than bowl because it wasn’t easy to bowl in the first innings. It was coming nicely on to the bat,” Bhuvneshwar replied.