This filmmaker will regret not approaching Sridevi!

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta who last released his movie ‘Simran’ said that he will always regret that he did not approach late veteran actress Sridevi in any of his movies but he is determined to make a movie on her, and would approach Vidya Balan for the project.

Expressing his grief on the death of legendary actress Sridevi, Mehta went on to tweet: “There will never be another Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor.”

Talking about the project, the filmmaker further added: “I will always regret that I didn’t approach her and could not make a movie with her. But I will make a film on her.”

On the work front, the filmmaker is all set to start up with his upcoming movie 'Omerta' that will feature actor Rajkummar Rao. The movie will trace the life of British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh.