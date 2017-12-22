This food item was ordered maximum times in 2017!

In an interesting survey carried out by food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy, India has witnessed a growing appetite for both domestic and international cuisine in 2017 but majority of them stayed indigenous as desi dishes topped the list of most ordered food items online and Chicken biryani topped the list.

According to the order analysis from food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy for 2017, chicken biryani continues to rule the Indian plate. The order analysis was done for seven cities Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata.

According to Swiggy’s order analysis, Masala Dosa, Butter Naan, Tandoori Roti and Paneer Butter Masala rounded off the top five most ordered items of 2017.

While Pizzas did not rank amongst the top five most ordered items, it was the most searched. In fact, Indians have searched for it over five lac times! The other searched items include burgers, chicken, cakes and momos. Leaving its mark on the calendar, December 3 saw maximum foodies order online (on Swiggy).