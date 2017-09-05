This Ganpati Bappa Give Darshan to Visually Impaired!

While the entire city is in the hustle and bustle to bring home their favourite deity, 121 Experiences in association with Growel’s 101 Mall located in Kandivali, has come up with a ground-breaking idea of making the idol of Lord Ganesha by materials used for teaching language to the visually impaired.

Lord Ganesha’s idol is usually a delight to look at. Majority of us are privileged to have eyes so that we can savour the beauty of the idol and appreciate it. However, there are visually challenged people who are unaware of how the idol looks like. The initiative was taken up to make the visually challenged people get the feel of how Lord Ganesha looks like by making them feel the idol.

While we can see how magnificent an idol looks and how beautiful the decorations are, there are many who are abstained from this privilege. In order to make them visualise how the idol actually looks like the easiest way is to make them feel it. This initiative is undertaken in order to try to paint them a picture of what Lord Ganesh’s idols actually look like.

During the same duration, an awareness program is also held to encourage people to donate their eyes posthumously. They would be asked to take a pledge promising that they would show the willingness to donate the eyes after they die.

Growel’s 101 Mall has designated a huge space of 20 feet by 30 feet in the mall for this Ganesha idol. In order to let maximum visually challenged people benefit out of this activity, invitations of the event have been sent to many blind schools across the city. The idol would be on the display at Growel’s 101 Mall during the time of Ganesh festival – that is, from 25th August 2017 to 5th September 2017 between the mall timings.