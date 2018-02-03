This is healthier for breakfast than cereal!

According to the information given through a new research, breaking the myth of an appropriate diet a pizza slice might be much healthier then a bowl of flakes or any other type of cereal.

As per the Chelsey Amer who is a registered dietitian, a slice could be a more balanced breakfast option than most cereal because it has more protein, more fresh ingredients, and less sugar than cereal.

According to her, despite being a breakfast staple, most commercial-brand cereals lack nutritional value, and don’t contain enough protein or healthy fats.

Amer goes on to say that having pizza just might provide a strong balance of protein carbs and fats unlike many popular cereals that contain the same amount of calories in a candy bar.

While talking to one of the leading daily, protein which will keeping a person full and boosting satiety throughout the morning.’

A single serving of Frosted Flakes contain 110 calories, 0 grams of fat and 10 grams of sugar.

In facts, a study by Consumer Report found that, depending on the size of the bowl, most people eat up to 132 percent more than a single serving.

Meanwhile a slice of cheese pizza contains an estimated 272 calories, 12 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, and 4 grams of sugar.