This is what Salman Khan cannot afford!

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ said that he cannot afford the luxury of being depressed, sad or emotional no matter what he is going through in life.

Salman said that he did not have the “luxury of being depressed”. “I see a lot of people going on vacations, but I cannot afford that luxury of taking a vacation. I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me,” he said.

At a recent event, Salman revealed that he likes to keep himself immersed in work. The man Salman credits for this habit of his is Kailash Surendranath, the advertising filmmaker, who gave him his first break in a commercial for Campa Cola.

“When I was 15-16 (years old), I started partying and stuff like that because that’s the age when everyone parties… Mr Kailash Surendranath made me face the camera for the first time. It was for his Campa Cola advertisement, so, he used to take me out for parties,” he reminisced.

It was something that Kailash Surendranath said jokingly that hit home and made Salman a changed man. “One day, he kept his arm around me and said ‘Salman, I don’t think you should waste your time by spending your father’s money’. Though he said that jokingly, I didn’t take that as a joke. Straight after that, I started working and till today, I don’t take holidays,” the actor revealed.