This Lucknow girl organised Virat-Anushka wedding in Tuscany!

Lucknow: Most awaited wedding of the year is trending on social media, wedding photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Italian wedding have been the topic of discussion for the fans and the one person who made it all happen is Devika Narain.

The girl who made this marriage beautiful and glamorous belongs to Lucknow and here are some insights that you would like to know about. News was initially floated on online media by journalist Qazi Faraz.

Devika Narain, a Lucknow girl organized the high profile event in Italy’s Tuscany and was equally assisted by her photographer husband Joseph Radhik who conceptualised and clicked the most-awaited wedding of the year.

On the other hand it was not an easy job to make sure that all things were kept secret till the last day and even Narain’s family was not aware of the big ticket assignment that she was working on.

Devika wrote on her Instagram account, “Some days, the whole world conspires to make things right. That you Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, it has been an absolute honour and privilege to be a part of your journey.”

Devika’s husband Joseph Radhik stated: “Congratulations Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. It was an honour to be a guest at your wedding and privilege to photograph it. Thank You. The past week has been one where we have been mouth-shut and we can finally talk about it now.”

Devika was born and brought up in Lucknow, studied at the Loreto Convent in Lucknow and then went to Delhi for her further studies to the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College. Before this big Virat-Anushka wedding, Devika Narain had earlier planned cricketers Dinesh Kartik and Robin Uthappa’s weddings too.