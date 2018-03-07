This man tops the Forbes list of 121 wealthiest Indian billionaires!

New Delhi: According to the information given by the Forbes business magazine, Mukesh Ambani who is the is the chairman, managing director and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited, yet again keeps his standing as the richest Indian in the Forbes list of 121 wealthiest Indian billionaires, he is richer by $16.9 billion in 2018 with assets of $40.1 billion. While Mukesh Ambani topped the Forbes list of 121 wealthiest Indian billionaires, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos unbeats Bill Gates on…

New Delhi: According to the information given by the Forbes business magazine, Mukesh Ambani who is the is the chairman, managing director and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited, yet again keeps his standing as the richest Indian in the Forbes list of 121 wealthiest Indian billionaires, he is richer by $16.9 billion in 2018 with assets of $40.1 billion.

While Mukesh Ambani topped the Forbes list of 121 wealthiest Indian billionaires, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos unbeats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaire list with assets valued at $112 billion.

The US has 585 billionaires, and China 373 this year on the Forbes tally, which it calls “The Three Comma Club” for the punctuation used in writing out fully the billion in numbers.

In 2017, there were 102 Indians on the list.

In 2017, Gates ranked first globally with $86 billion, Buffet second with $75.6 billion and Bezos third with $72.8 billion.

Here is the list of wealthiest Indian billionaires:-

(Their global rank is shown before their names and the sector and value of assets as listed by Forbes follow their names.)

19 Mukesh Ambani ($40.1 billion, petrochemicals, oil & gas)

58 Azim Premji ($18.8 billion , software services)

62 Lakshmi Mittal ($18.5 billion, steel)

98 Shiv Nadar ($14.6 billion, software services)

115 Dilip Shanghvi ($12.8 billion, pharmaceuticals)

127 Kumar Birla ($11.8 billion, commodities)

143 Uday Kotak ($10.7 billion, banking)

151 Radhakishan Damani ($10 billion, investments, retail)

154 Gautam Adani ($9.7 billion, commodities, ports)

170 Cyrus Poonawalla ($9.1 billion, vaccines)