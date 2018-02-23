This may heal injuries better than painkillers!

According to the information given by a new study, Indian spice Turmeric that add flavor to the food also has so many other benefits like it might heal injures and pain better than painkillers specially the agony of sports injury.

The study revealed that after less than three weeks, turmeric was able to ease injured rugby players’ discomfort just as much paracetamol or ibuprofen, but without their side effects. Researchers noted that turmeric’s active component curcumin had a key role to play in the fast and natural healing.

According to the researchers, naturally-derived, curcumin-based product could prove to be a safe, analgesic remedy in painful osteo-muscular conditions associated with intense physical activities.

Curcumin could also play a significant role in healing inflammation, which could greatly benefit arthritis patients, without causing the complications associated with many existing treatments.

Curcumin has been continually touted as a safe herbal remedy in arthritis, cancer and heart disease for quite some time. In addition to this, the findings revealed that those taking curcumin are more likely to stick to their treatment regimen.

For the study, 50 rugby players from the Italian premier Piacenza club south of Milan who were suffering bone or muscle problems were studied.

The group was divided in two halves. Half of the study’s participants were given the one gram curcumin-extract tablet Algocur, which is known as Turmeric+ in the UK, twice a day for up to 10 days. The remainder took painkillers.