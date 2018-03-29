This picture of Yami Gautam’s pole dance is too hot to handle!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kaabil’ and has always been giving fitness goals to girls out there with her work out instagram videos, has now taken a new form of working out that is pole dancing and one of the picture of Yami doing pole dance is too hot to handle and has taken the internet by storm. While Yami is actually new to this form of dance, the photo makes it…

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kaabil’ and has always been giving fitness goals to girls out there with her work out instagram videos, has now taken a new form of working out that is pole dancing and one of the picture of Yami doing pole dance is too hot to handle and has taken the internet by storm.

While Yami is actually new to this form of dance, the photo makes it seem like she has been doing this for a while as it is all that core strength from her workout being put to use. The actress has recently joined celebrity teacher, Aarifa Bhinderwala’s pole dancing class.

Here is the picture of Yami doing pole dance:-

Talking to the media when asked the actress what she thought of it and her experience, Yami went on to say: “The whole idea came because of my love for fitness and dance and that is something I enjoy doing now. Pole dancing is a great way to work on your fitness ability and your dance. It challenges the fitness level a lot more. So I thought this could be something additional which until now I could not have imagined myself doing. Now, I am in a phase where I want to experiment, push myself and my limit and this thought only comes from one’s mind. Nobody put this thought in my head, it stems from my own will and passion.”